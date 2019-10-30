Air Canada: System pax revenue growth in 3Q2019 primarily driven by yield improvements

Air Canada reported (29-Oct-2019) system passenger revenues increased 2.9% year-on-year in 3Q2019 was primarily driven by a 4.8% improvement in yield and partially offset by a traffic decrease of 1.8%. System yield grew due to the constrained capacity resulting from the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and a generally improved pricing environment, primarily in North America. Improved yield also included revenue from the Aeroplan flight redemptions and other revenues related to the Aeroplan acquisition. Additionally, EBITDA was up 9%, more than the carrier's initial guidance of up approximately 5%. The carrier noted the better than expected EBITDA was the result of a lower fuel price per litre than previously assumed. [more - original PR]