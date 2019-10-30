Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Oct-2019 2:06 PM

Air Canada: System pax revenue growth in 3Q2019 primarily driven by yield improvements

Air Canada reported (29-Oct-2019) system passenger revenues increased 2.9% year-on-year in 3Q2019 was primarily driven by a 4.8% improvement in yield and partially offset by a traffic decrease of 1.8%. System yield grew due to the constrained capacity resulting from the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and a generally improved pricing environment, primarily in North America. Improved yield also included revenue from the Aeroplan flight redemptions and other revenues related to the Aeroplan acquisition. Additionally, EBITDA was up 9%, more than the carrier's initial guidance of up approximately 5%. The carrier noted the better than expected EBITDA was the result of a lower fuel price per litre than previously assumed. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More