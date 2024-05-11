Air Canada sustainability head: Technology increasingly important in the longer term for net zero

Air Canada head of IR and corporate sustainability Valérie Durand, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "In the near term there's only a small bucket of measures which can be used to really start progressing towards net zero goals. The efficiency in operations is the most near term for us, such as looking at renewing our fleet... Looking at ways to modernise our procedures and our fleet". Ms Durand added: "As you look at ambitious goals and break them down near term, medium term and longer term, the longer term you become then technology becomes increasingly important".