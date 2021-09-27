Air Canada suspends Sydney-Auckland cargo service, reduces Vancouver-Sydney frequency

Air Canada confirmed (24-Sep-2021) plans to reduce Vancouver-Sydney passenger-cargo combi frequency from twice weekly to weekly, effective 26-Sep-2021. The carrier is also suspending the Sydney-Auckland sector of the route, which has left Auckland with no service to Canada. Air Canada reduced frequency from a peak of four times weekly in Jun/Jul-2021, utilising Boeing 777-300ER equipment with 28 business class seats and with the economy seats removed to carry mail and light cargo items. The carrier will deploy 787-9 equipment on Vancouver-Sydney service from Nov-2021, maintaining weekly frequency, with empty seats utilised for light cargo.