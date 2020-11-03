3-Nov-2020 10:43 AM
Air Canada Rouge resumes service, 'remains an important part' of Air Canada strategy
Air Canada announced (02-Nov-2020) the resumption of Air Canada Rouge service, following the departure of Toronto-Cancun service by the LCC subsidiary. Air Canada VP for network planning and alliances Mark Galardo observed that Air Canada Rouge "remains an important part of our overall strategy in rebuilding Air Canada's global network", adding: "As leisure traffic resumes, we will progressively add Air Canada Rouge to select North American leisure markets from Eastern Canada". [more - original PR]