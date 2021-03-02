Air Canada revises capacity purchase agreement with Jazz

Air Canada announced (01-Mar-2021) plans to amend a capacity purchase agreement (CPA) with Jazz, under which the carrier operates certain regional Air Canada Express services. Details include:

Consolidation of 25 Embraer E175s into Jazz's covered aircraft fleet: Jazz will operate the 25 E175s under a CPA; Jazz will become the exclusive Air Canada Express operator of 70+ seat aircraft until the end of 2025; Fixed fees will increase by CAD46 million (USD36.28 million) over the term of the CPA with annual minimum fixed fees increasing by CAD1.2 million (USD946,437) p/a from 2021 to 2025 and by approximately CAD4 million (USD3.2 million) p/a from 2026 to 2035;

E175s into Jazz's covered aircraft fleet: Removal of 19 Bombardier Dash 8-300s from Jazz's covered aircraft fleet: 19 Dash 8-300s will be removed from the fleet in 2021. Removal of the Dash 8-300s will reduce future aircraft leasing revenue under the CPA by approximately CAD56 million (USD44.2 million) over the remaining term of the contract; Jazz's parent company Chorus Aviation owns these Dash 8-300s, 15 of which have undergone the extended service programme, which prolongs their useful life by approximately 15 years. Chorus has the ability to sell or lease these aircraft or convert them for cargo operations;

Dash 8-300s from Jazz's covered aircraft fleet: Controllable cost guardrail receivable: Uncertainty in the flying schedule caused by the pandemic resulted in the accumulation of a CAD44.2 million (USD34.9 million) controllable cost guardrail receivable from Air Canada at 31-Dec-2020; The revisions to the CPA will cap the controllable cost guardrail receivable to a maximum of CAD20 million (USD15.7 million) p/a and provide for quarterly reconciliations to avoid the accumulation of a receivable in excess of the agreed maximum; The 2020 guardrail receivable has been paid, however, without the proposed changes to the guardrail, the 2021 CPA guardrail receivable could be as high as CAD45 million (USD35.5 million); Quarterly reconciliations against the new guardrail receivable cap will reduce Chorus' financial exposure by capping the guardrail receivable and minimise draws on Chorus' available working capital.



As a result of these revisions to the CPA, Chorus Aviation anticipates one time costs, charges, and other fees to range between CAD90 million (USD70.9 million) and CAD110 million (USD86.7 million), with approximately half of this range being non cash in nature, and the cash portion paid over several years. All other material components of the CPA are unchanged, including: