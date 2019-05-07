7-May-2019 1:39 PM
Air Canada reports 'excellent' 1Q2019 results, 'strong booking trends'
Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu stated (06-May-2019) 1Q2019 produced "excellent first quarter results for Air Canada, despite several challenges in the quarter". He noted the airline's acquisition of the Aeroplan loyalty programme and its capacity purchase agreement with Chorus Aviation contributed to the performance. He noted the airline is further encouraged by "strong booking trends entering the busy summer peak". [more - original PR]