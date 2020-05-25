Air Canada reduces schedule for summer 2020 to 97 destinations

Air Canada announced (22-May-2020) it abridged its selling schedule for summer 2020 to 97 destinations, down from 220 in 2019. Within Canada, the schedule will increase from 34 routes in May-2020 to 58 routes in Jun-2020, with more routes to be added in Aug-2020 and Sep-2020. The carrier also updated its schedule until the end of Jul-2020 with resumption of some services to the US, Caribbean, South America, Europe and Pacific markets. The carrier will continue to operate from its major hubs to key global destinations in Jun-2020. [more - original PR]