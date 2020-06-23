Air Canada raises liquidity to USD4bn, expects to reach USD7bn by end of 2Q2020

Air Canada announced (22-Jun-2020) the closure of two additional financing transactions for net proceeds of CAD1.2 billion (USD908.6 million), consisting of a private offering of CAD840 million (USD620.5 million) principal amount of 9.00% second lien secured notes due 2024 and a private offering of one tranche of Class C EETCs with an aggregate amount of approximately USD315 million. Net proceeds from these transactions will be utilised to supplement working capital and for other general corporate purposes. Air Canada MD and treasurer Pierre Houle said the carrier expects it "will be successful in maintaining liquidity at levels more than sufficient to meet the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities ahead", adding: "With these latest transactions Air Canada has now raised approximately CAD5.5 billion (USD4.1 billion) in 2020 and expects to end the second quarter of 2020 with at least CAD9 billion (USD6.7 billion) in liquidity". The carrier will continue to consider other financing arrangements, and noted its unencumbered asset pool amounts to approximately CAD2.5 billion (USD1.9 billion) at existing exchange rates, excluding Aeroplan and Air Canada Vacations. [more - original PR]