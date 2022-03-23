Air Canada orders 26 A321XLR aircraft

Air Canada announced (22-Mar-2022) the signing of firm orders for 26 A321XLR aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in 1Q2024, with the final aircraft set to be delivered in 1Q2027. The carrier plans to utilise the aircraft on its North American and trans-Atlantic services. Leasing and purchase agreements for the aircraft are as follows:

15 A321XLRs are to be leased from Air Lease Corporation ;

; Five aircraft will be leased from AerCap ;

; Six aircraft will be acquired under a purchase agreement with Airbus, which also includes purchase options for an additional 14 aircraft between 2027 and 2030.

The carrier expects the aircraft to offer up to 17% lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation narrowbody aircraft on a typical transcontinental flight, and up to 23% compared to previous generation widebodies on a trans-Atlantic flight. As of 31-Dec-2021, Air Canada had a fleet of 214 aircraft across its mainline and Air Canada Rouge operations.