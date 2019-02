Air Canada operating profit down 14% in 2018

Air Canada reported (15-Feb-2019) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 31-Dec-2018: Operating revenue: CAD4246 million (USD3213 million), +11.2% year-on-year; Passenger: CAD3795 million (USD2871 million), +9.6%; Cargo: CAD217 million (USD164.2 million), +12.4%; Operating costs: CAD4124 million (USD3120 million), +11.9%; Fuel: CAD958 million (USD724.8 million), +30.3%; Labour: CAD719 million (USD544.0 million), +6.7%; Operating profit: CAD122 million (USD92.3 million), -8.3%; EBITDAR: CAD543 million (USD410 million), +2.3%;

Net profit (loss): (CAD231 million) (USD174.8 million), compared to a profit of CAD8 million in p-c-p; Passengers: 11.9 million, +5.3%; Passenger yield: CAD 18.2 cents (USD 13.8 cents), +3.8%; Passenger revenue per ASM: CAD 14.8 cents (USD 11.2 cents), +5.2%; Operating revenue per ASM: CAD 16.6 cents (USD 12.6 cents), +5.1%; Operating cost per ASM: CAD 16.1 cents (USD 12.2 cents), +5.7%; Average stage length: 1686 miles, +1.2%;

12 months ended 31-Dec-2018: Operating revenue: CAD18,065 million (USD13,943 million), +11.2% year-on-year; Passenger: CAD16,223 million (USD12,521 million), +11.2%; Cargo: CAD803 million (USD619.8 million), +13.4%; Operating costs: CAD16,891 million (USD13,036 million), +13.5%; Fuel: CAD3969 million (USD93063 million), +35.6%; Labour: CAD2873 million (USD2217 million), +7.6%; Operating profit: CAD1174 million (USD906.1 million), -14.4%; EBITDAR: CAD2851 million, -2.6%; EBITDAR margin: 15.8%, in line with projections; Net profit: CAD167 million (USD128.9 million), -91.8%; Passengers: 50.9 million, +5.8%; Passenger yield: CAD 17.6 cents (USD 13.6 cents), +2.5%; Passenger revenue per ASM: CAD 14.6 cents (USD 11.3 cents), +3.8%; Operating revenue per ASM: CAD 16.3 cents (USD 12.6 cents), +3.8%; Operating cost per ASM: CAD 15.2 cents (USD 11.7 cents), +6.08%; Average stage length: 1738 miles, +2.1%; Total assets: CAD19,197 million (USD14,816 million); Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments: CAD630 million (USD486.2 million); Total liabilities: CAD15,164 million (USD11,704 million). [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at CAD1 = USD0.7566 for the three months ended 31-Dec-2018

*Based on the average conversion rate at CAD1 = USD0.7718 for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018