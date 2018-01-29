Air Canada harbours 'more ambitious' targets for next level of performance improvement

Air Canada SVP of financial planning and analysis Amos Kazzaz stated (24-Jan-2018) the carrier harbours "more ambitious" targets for its next level of performance improvement, including the following 2018-2020 targets:

Annual EBITDAR margin of 17% to 20%;

Annual ROIC of 13% to 16%;

Free cash flow (cumulative over the period) of CAD2.0 billion (USD1.6 billion) to CAD3.0 billion (USD2.4 billion).

Air Canada expects strong EBITDAR margins going forward, in addition to continued revenue growth. [more - original PR]