5-Jun-2019 9:59 AM

Air Canada finalising binding agreement with Transat AT

Air Canada announced (04-Jun-2019) it is in the process of finalising its binding agreement with Transat AT to purchase all Transat's issued and outstanding shares, as well as combine with the company to create a global leisure travel industry. The CAD520 million (USD388 million) transaction remains subject to the finalisation of definitive agreements, confirmatory due diligence, regulatory and shareholder approvals and other closing conditions. [more - original PR - English/French]

