Air Canada expects to be 'considerably smaller for some time': CEO

Air Canada announced (04-May-2020) a number of measures it has taken and will take in response to coronavirus, including the following:

Reduced capacity by 85% to 95% in 2Q2020 and approximately 75% in 3Q2020;

Accelerated retirement of 79 older aircraft, consisting of Boeing 767, A319 and Embraer E190 aircraft, of which the Embraer aircraft will be retired immediately;

767, A319 and E190 aircraft, of which the Embraer aircraft will be retired immediately; Suspended share repurchases under Normal Course Issuer Bid in early Mar-2020, with no intentions to renew upon expiry;

Operated more than 500 all cargo international services since 22-Mar-2020, with intentions to operate up to another 150 services per week in 2Q2020 with a mix of 787, 777 and newly converted 777 and A330 aircraft;

Initiated company wide cost and capital reduction and deferral programme that has now reached approximately CAD1 billion (USD710.8 million), up from the initial plan of CAD500 million (USD355.4 million);

Concluded bridge financing of CAD788 million (USD560.1 million) for 18 A220s, to be used for general corporate purposes and that is expected to be replaced with longer term secured financing arrangements later in 2020.

"We have developed a plan to manage through a protracted downturn, recognising that the pandemic and its fallout will materially impact both customer demand and our liquidity in the short and medium term", stated Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu, adding the carrier now expects it will take "at least three years to recover to 2019 levels of revenue and capacity". "We expect that both the overall industry and our airline will be considerably smaller for some time, which will unfortunately result in significant reductions in both fleet and employee levels", he said, before concluding: "Our determination is to ensure that our company is positioned to emerge in the post-COVID-19 world as strong as possible and capitalise on the opportunities that will inevitably arise". [more - original PR]