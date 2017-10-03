Air Canada expects 'explosive' growth to taper as it turns attention to narrowbody replacement

Air Canada CEO and president Calin Rovinescu stated (28-Sep-2017) the carrier has undertaken significant expansion in recent years following years of flat to negligible growth, noting its "explosive growth more closely resembles that of a new wave start-up". However, Mr Rovinescu said this period of growth will now begin to taper and will be exchanged for greater revenue and earnings stability as the carrier turns its attention to its narrowbody replacement programme. He said this will not mean an end of growth, noting Air Canada will still see opportunities to to add routes, particularly as its new narrowbody fleet will open new markets. [more - original PR]