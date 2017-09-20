Loading
20-Sep-2017 9:32 AM

Air Canada targets EBITDAR of 17% to 20% from 2018 until 2020

Air Canada announced (19-Sep-2017) plans to target an annual EBITDAR of 17% to 20% from 2018 until 2020, and an annual return on invested capital (ROIC) of 13% to 16%. Air Canada is also projecting cumulative free cash flow of CAD2.0 billion (USD1.6 billion) to CAD3.0 billion (USD2.4 billion) over the same period and a leverage ratio of 1.2 by the end of 2020. The carrier sees many opportunities ahead, including the introduction of more efficient narrowbody aircraft into the mainline fleet, incremental benefits from its amended and extended capacity purchase agreement with Jazz and from the planned launch of its own loyalty programme in 2020. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More