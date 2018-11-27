Air Canada enters definitive share purchase agreement with Aimia for Aeroplan loyalty programme

Air Canada entered (26-Nov-2018) a definitive share purchase agreement with Aimia to acquire Aimia Canada, owner and operator of the Aeroplan loyalty programme. The price will be CAD450 million (USD339 million) in cash and will include CAD50 million (USD38 million) of negative working capital, approximately CAD45 million (USD34 million) of retirement and other benefit obligations and the assumption of approximately CAD1.9 billion (USD1.4 billion) of Aeroplan Miles liability. Air Canada, the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and Visa Canada Corporation also signed various commercial agreements related to the acquisition, including credit card loyalty programme and network agreements for future participation in Air Canada's new loyalty programme, set to launch in 2020. The commercial agreements are conditional upon the closing of the acquisition, expected in Jan-2019. The airline is still negotiating with American Express. Air Canada will receive payments from TD and CIBC totalling CAD822 million (USD620 million), as well as CAD400 million (USD302 million) as prepayments at closing, for future monthly payments of Aeroplan miles. Visa will also make a payment to Air Canada. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]