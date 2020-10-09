Air Canada completes sale and leaseback transactions for nine 737 MAX 8s

Air Canada announced (08-Oct-2020) the completion of sale and leaseback transactions with Jackson Square Aviation for three Boeing 737 MAX 8s and with Avolon for six 737 MAX 8s. These transactions resulted in total proceeds of USD365 million, as well as long term lease commitments worth USD345 million. Proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes and to supplement the carrier's working capital. The 737 MAX 8s were delivered to Air Canada during the previous three years. Air Canada CFO and deputy CEO Michael Rousseau stated: "Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Air Canada has accessed financial markets numerous times and has successfully raised almost CAD6.0 billion (USD4.6 billion) in liquidity, on reasonable terms and conditions, including with this transaction, as it continues to maintain liquidity levels to mitigate the challenges and uncertainty ahead". [more - original PR]