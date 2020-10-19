Air Canada CEO to retire in Feb-2021

Air Canada announced (16-Oct-2020) president and CEO Calin Rovinescu will retire from his position on 15-Feb-2021, whereupon he will be succeeded by deputy CEO and CFO Michael Rousseau. Mr Rovinescu noted the carrier was "much healthier than almost any other airline in the world" when it entered the COVID-19 pandemic, and has nearly completed the "remaining steps" of its COVID-19 Mitigation and Recovery Plan, which will be put in place before the end of 2020. "Air Canada will be extremely well positioned for the recovery when borders reopen, travel restrictions are lifted and the broader economy is functioning again", he stated. [more - original PR]