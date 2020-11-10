Air Canada amends agreements with Airbus and Boeing, lays off 20,000 staff

Air Canada announced (09-Nov-2020) the following steps to reduce cost and capital in 3Q2020:

to cancel 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 deliveries from its firm order of 50 aircraft, and to defer remaining 16 aircraft deliveries from late 2021 to 2023; Concluded amendment to purchase agreement for A220-300 aircraft, effective early Nov-2020, whereby Air Canada deferred 18 deliveries from 2021 and 2022 and decided not to purchase the last 12 A220s. The carrier expects to take delivery of five A220s in 4Q2020;

Decided to permanently retire 79 mainline and Air Canada Rouge aircraft from the fleet, comprising Boeing 767, A319 and Embraer E190 aircraft. As such, the carrier's fleet will be simplified, and its carbon footprint and cost structure will be reduced;

Announced workforce reduction of approximately 20,000 employees, or more than 50% of its workforce, via layoffs, employment terminations or voluntary separations, early retirements and special leave;

Adopted the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) for most of workforce effective from 15-Mar-2020, and intends to continue participation in the CEWS program for active employees, subject to eligibility requirements;

Initiated cost and capital reduction and deferral programme for 2020, which has since reached approximately CAD1.5 billion (USD1.2 billion), up from the target of CAD500 million (USD384.4 million). Operating expenses fell CAD3 billion (USD2.3 billion), or 66% year-on-year, in 3Q2020.

Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu stated: "Through this fleet restructuring and other capital reduction initiatives, we have successfully lowered total projected capital expenditures by about CAD3.0 billion over the 2020 to 2023 period compared to our total projected capital expenditures at the end of 2019". [more - original PR]