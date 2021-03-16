Air Canada aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Air Canada announced (15-Mar-2021) it aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. The airline is targeting a 20% net reduction in GHG emissions from flights and a 30% reduction from ground operations by 2030, with its 2019 emissions serving as the baseline. To aid in achieving net zero by 2050, Air Canada will invest CAD50 million (USD40.1 million) in the development of sustainable aviation fuel, evaluate the practical applications of renewable energy sources such as biogas and renewable electricity and explore carbon negative emission technologies. Air Canada president and CEO Michael Rousseau stated: "Despite the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain deeply committed to long term sustainability". [more - original PR]