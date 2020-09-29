Air Busan to issue 30m new shares in Dec-2020 to raise USD76m

Air Busan announced (28-Sep-2020) plans to list 30 million new shares on the Korea Exchange on 30-Dec-2020 to raise KRW89 billion (USD76.2 million) to offset the impact of coronavirus on revenue (Yonhap News/The Korea Herald, 28-Sep-2020). The new shares will initially be available for purchase by existing shareholders on 07/08-Dec-2020. Following the listing, the total number of issued shares for Air Busan will increase to 82.1 million. [more - original PR - Korean]