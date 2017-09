airberlin creditors committee announced (21-Sep-2017) Deutsche Lufthansa AG and easyJet as "selected bidders" for airberlin's aviation business, with negotiations to continue until 12-Oct-2017. Authority was granted to conclude one or more agreements with one or more of the selected bidders. With respect to the other business units of the airberlin group, sales negotiations with further bidders will be continued. [more - original PR]