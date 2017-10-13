airberlin wind-down update: Lufthansa to acquire selected assets, easyJet continues negotiations

Air Berlin PLC announced (12-Oct-2017) the following updates in relation to airberlin ceasing operations in Oct-2017:

Deutsche Lufthansa AG to acquire regional carrier Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter mbH (LGW) and NIKI : Combined purchase price approximately EUR210 million; Agreement guarantees retention of all jobs at NIKI and LGW; Agreement also creates employment opportunities for other airberlin employees; Purchase is subject to approval by the creditors' committee, airberlin's administrator, and the EU competition authority.

to acquire regional carrier (LGW) and : easyJet submitted an offer to take over parts of airberlin's fleet and negotiations continue. A successful conclusion is expected to create new jobs for airberlin employees.

airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann welcomed the sale to Lufthansa as "a big step forward" in creating new job opportunities for the carrier's employees. [more - original PR - German] [more - original PR - II]