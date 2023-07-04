Air Belgium secures new passenger and cargo contracts
Air Belgium announced (25-Jun-2023) it secured new contracts for passenger and cargo services for summer 2023, in addition to continuing to expand its range of scheduled passenger flights to destinations such as South Africa and Mauritius. The carrier stated new contracts include British Airways (London-Chicago), Royal Air Maroc (Casablanca to Paris CDG, Istanbul and Brussels), Air Madagascar (Paris CDG-Antananarivo), Surinam Airways (Amsterdam-Paramaribo) and Condor Flugdienst (including Frankfurt to Seattle, Chicago and Dominican Republic). The carrier has been operating charter flights for Air Greenland to Kangerlussuaq since Jun-2023, and is "strengthening its interline agreements in South Africa" through to Cemair and Airlink. In addition, Air Belgium will resume operating charter services for customer such as Le Ponant, which organises luxury cruises departing from Kangerlussuaq. [more - original PR]