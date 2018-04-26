Air Belgium reschedules official launch from late Apr-2018 to 03-Jun-2018

Air Belgium rescheduled (25-Apr-2018) its inaugural commercial service, Brussels Charleroi-Hong Kong, from 30-Apr-2018 to 03-Jun-2018. Air Belgium CEO Niky Terzakis said: "Despite all efforts of our teams and the Belgian authorities, we are still expecting to receive the overflight permit from the Russian authorities, knowing that overflying through the Russian airspace is unavoidable... Air Belgium did secure all other required permits well in advance". Mr Terzakis added: "In addition to the uncertainty created by the above, the complicated and delayed GDS implementation, has also prevented Chinese tourists groups from being directed to our flights". Air Belgium will offer all affected passengers either a seat on another airline, a deferred travel date with Air Belgium including financial compensation, or a full reimbursement. [more - original PR]