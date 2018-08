Air Belgium CEO Niky Terzakis, via his personal Twitter account, noted (16-Aug-2018) Eurocontrol data shows an increase in all causes of aviation delay in Europe in 1Q2018. Mr Terzakis said: "Indeed 2018 is disastrous. It is very rare nowadays not to be delayed by slot restrictions. Also delays are very significant. Can't keep on operating in an overstressed ATC infrastructure".