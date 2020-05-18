Air Austral secures EUR86m in shareholder and bank financing

Air Austral secured (15-May-2020) EUR86 million in financing, comprising a EUR30 million loan from its main shareholder Sematra and loans totalling EUR56 million from three banks, backed by a French Government guarantee. The funding is expected to support the airline through a period of low activity until Jul-2020, a slow peak season and a gradual return to normal operations by the end of 2020. The carrier reported it reduced operations by almost 95% in Apr/May-2020 and outlined the following measures implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic since Jan-2020:

Negotiation with governments on the deferral of taxes, social security contributions and various fees;

Negotiation with major suppliers on the extension of deadlines;

Implementation of reduced time work measures for almost all of its 950 employees;

Calls for employee participation in areas including the voluntary donation of paid leave;

Searching for additional funding to secure adequate liquidity and to meet short and medium term needs. [more - original PR]