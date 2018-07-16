Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Jul-2018 12:48 PM

Air Austral: Profitability maintained despite competition, exchange rates and fuel prices

Air Austral recorded (15-Jul-2018) a net profit of EUR340,000 in FY2017/18, ended 31-Mar-2018, marking its fifth consecutive year of profitability. The airline said it maintained profitability despite greater competition and economic conditions, noting rising fuel prices and the volatility of the EUR/USD exchange rate. The carrier said it contained and controlled operating costs and highlighted a 7% year-on-year increase in cargo turnover to EUR40.16 million. The carrier intends to continue to pursue its differentiation strategy and develop its partnership with Air Madagascar. [more - original PR - French]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More