Air Austral: Profitability maintained despite competition, exchange rates and fuel prices

Air Austral recorded (15-Jul-2018) a net profit of EUR340,000 in FY2017/18, ended 31-Mar-2018, marking its fifth consecutive year of profitability. The airline said it maintained profitability despite greater competition and economic conditions, noting rising fuel prices and the volatility of the EUR/USD exchange rate. The carrier said it contained and controlled operating costs and highlighted a 7% year-on-year increase in cargo turnover to EUR40.16 million. The carrier intends to continue to pursue its differentiation strategy and develop its partnership with Air Madagascar. [more - original PR - French]