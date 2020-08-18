18-Aug-2020 2:54 PM
Air Austral extends suspension of regional and Asia services
Air Austral extended (14-Aug-2020) the suspension of services to regional and Asia destinations until at least 30-Sep-2020, due to travel restrictions. The suspensions include services from Reunion to Bangkok, India, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and South Africa. Air Austral is prepared to rapidly resume regional services when possible. The airline continues to operate regular Reunion-Paris CDG, Mayotte-Paris CDG and Reunion-Mayotte services and will operate ad hoc Reunion-Marseille services during school holidays in Oct/Nov/Dec-2020, Jan-2021 and Mar-2021. [more - original PR - French]