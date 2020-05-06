6-May-2020 9:19 AM
Air Austral extends adjusted schedule until the end of May-2020
Air Austral extended (05-May-2020) schedule adjustments until 31-May-2020. The airline will maintain twice weekly Réunion-Paris service, twice weekly Réunion-Mayotte service with Boeing 787-8 equipment as part of the 'airlift' to maintain supplies to Mayotte, and weekly Réunion-Paris CDG all cargo service with 777-300ER. The carrier is prepared to resume services to other destinations at short notice and is ready to commence a third weekly Réunion-Mayotte frequency with 737-800, which would enable connections with Réunion-Paris service. [more - original PR - French]