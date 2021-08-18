18-Aug-2021 8:18 AM
Air Austral and Corsair planning JV for operations between France and Indian Ocean destinations
Air Austral and Corsair launched (17-Aug-2021) a commercial cooperation project for operations between France and destinations in the Indian Ocean. The airlines intend to conclude a JV agreement to expand their networks, offer more choice to travellers, offer more competitive airfares, improve their cargo offerings and improve the profitability of operations. The proposed commercial cooperation will be subject to approval by regulatory authorities. [more - original PR - French]