Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Aug-2021 8:18 AM

Air Austral and Corsair planning JV for operations between France and Indian Ocean destinations

Air Austral and Corsair launched (17-Aug-2021) a commercial cooperation project for operations between France and destinations in the Indian Ocean. The airlines intend to conclude a JV agreement to expand their networks, offer more choice to travellers, offer more competitive airfares, improve their cargo offerings and improve the profitability of operations. The proposed commercial cooperation will be subject to approval by regulatory authorities. [more - original PR - French]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More