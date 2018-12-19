Air Austral, Air Madagascar and Kenya Airways confirm partnership expansion
Air Austral, Air Madagascar and Kenya Airways confirmed (18-Dec-2018) they signed a partnership agreement on 17-Dec-2018, designed to position Nairobi as a complementary hub to Antananarivo and Reunion and develop synergies between the airlines. The agreement also involves subsidiaries Ewa Air, Jambojet and Tsaradia. The agreement provides for schedule coordination, charter operations, training of technical personnel and the establishment of codeshare arrangements. Air Madagascar and Kenya Airways intend to codeshare on Antananarivo-Nairobi service from 21-Jan-2019 while Air Austral and Kenya Airways aim to commence codesharing on Reunion-Nairobi service in 2019. The airlines signed a cooperation MoU on 18-Jul-2018. [more - original PR - French]