20-Jul-2018 11:55 AM

Air Austral, Air Madagascar and Kenya Airways confirm partnership agreement

Air Austral, Air Madagascar and Kenya Airways confirmed (19-Jul-2018) they signed a partnership MoU on 18-Jul-2018, designed to position Nairobi as a hub for the carriers, in addition to Antananarivo and Saint-Denis. The airlines intend to codeshare on operations between mainland Africa and destinations in the Indian Ocean. The parties may also cooperate in other areas, including fleets, maintenance, training and cargo. The partnership was initially proposed by Air Austral as part of its business plan for Air Madagascar. [more - original PR - French]

