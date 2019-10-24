Air Astana to use A321LR to expand Asia Pacific network

Air Astana stated (23-Oct-2019) it aims to expand its network of destinations in Asia within the next two years using A321LR aircraft. The airline is considering plans to commence services to new destinations in the region, including Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo. It also plans to gradually replace Boeing 757 aircraft with A321LR aircraft on existing services to destinations in Asia, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul. [more - original PR]