20-Nov-2019 8:16 AM

Air Astana to purchase 30 737 MAX 8s

Air Astana announced (19-Nov-2019) its intent to purchase 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with a list price of USD3.6 billion. Via its official Facebook account, the airline stated: "The supply of this aircraft type will begin at the end of 2021". The aircraft are to serve as the backbone of FlyArystan. Air Astana president Peter Foster said: "Since its launch in May-2019, FlyArystan has exceeded all expectations and it is clear that low cost air travel has a great future in Kazakhstan and Central Asia". Mr Foster added the 737 MAX is expected to provide a solid platform for the growth of FlyArystan after the aircraft returns to service. [more - original PR]

