Air Astana presents first A321LR, expects to receive a further six aircraft

Air Astana presented (09-Oct-2019) its first A321LR aircraft. The carrier is the first operator of the aircraft in the CIS and is scheduled to take a further six A321LRs on lease from AerCap. The aircraft will gradually replace the airline's fleet of Boeing 757s, in operation since 2003. The A321LR is fitted with lie flat business class seats and Recaro economy seats. The cabin is equipped with a Zodiac RAVE inflight entertainment system. Air Astana's fleet includes eight A320, four A321, three A320neo, three A321neo and one A321LR aircraft. [more - original PR]