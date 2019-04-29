Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Apr-2019 9:41 AM

Air Astana net profit down 86% in 2018, revenue up 10%

Air Astana reported (Apr-2019) the following financial highlights for the year ended 31-Dec-2018, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards:

  • Revenue: USD840.9 million, +9.6% year-on-year;
    • Passenger revenue: USD810.4 million, +12.8% year-on-year;
    • Cargo and mail: USD20.7 million, +5.3%
  • Operating expenses: USD804.4 million, +14.2%;
    • Fuel and oil: USD231.3 million, +26.0%;
    • Handling, landing fees and route charges: USD112.3 million, +8.8%;
    • Passenger services: USD91.0 million, +5.1%;
    • Engineering maintenance: USD86.3 million, +24.7%;
    • Employee costs: USD80.0 million, +12.5%;
  • Operating profit: USD36.5 million, -42.3%;
  • Net profit: USD5.4 million, -86.4%;
  • Total assets: USD580.6 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD132.8 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD491.9 million. [more - original PR - English/Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More