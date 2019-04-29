29-Apr-2019 9:41 AM
Air Astana net profit down 86% in 2018, revenue up 10%
Air Astana reported (Apr-2019) the following financial highlights for the year ended 31-Dec-2018, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards:
- Revenue: USD840.9 million, +9.6% year-on-year;
- Passenger revenue: USD810.4 million, +12.8% year-on-year;
- Cargo and mail: USD20.7 million, +5.3%
- Operating expenses: USD804.4 million, +14.2%;
- Fuel and oil: USD231.3 million, +26.0%;
- Handling, landing fees and route charges: USD112.3 million, +8.8%;
- Passenger services: USD91.0 million, +5.1%;
- Engineering maintenance: USD86.3 million, +24.7%;
- Employee costs: USD80.0 million, +12.5%;
- Operating profit: USD36.5 million, -42.3%;
- Net profit: USD5.4 million, -86.4%;
- Total assets: USD580.6 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD132.8 million;
- Total liabilities: USD491.9 million.