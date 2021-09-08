Air Astana in 'a steady progression upwards' since Aug-2020: CEO

Air Astana president and CEO Peter Foster, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the airline survived 2020 without any government or shareholder bailouts and reached a cash neutral position in Aug-2020, adding: "from that point it's been a steady progression upwards". Mr Foster partly attributed the airline's strong performance in 1H2021 to removing "a lot of cost" from the business, "which gave us a good platform... to redesign the strategy". Mr Foster outlined the following "three main commercial legs on which we've redesigned the strategy":

Domestic: The market "has been very strong", growing 37% in 1H2021 compared to 1H2019. Mr Foster said Kazakhstan is "probably... the fastest growing domestic market in the world" and noted new LCC FlyArystan "has done extremely well";

Regional: Mr Foster noted "the demand-supply imbalance has been drastic" for destinations including Moscow, Tashkent, Kyiv and Bishkek due to frequency restrictions. High demand has driven high load factors and yields, despite international capacity being down 45%;

'Lifestyle routes': Mr Foster reported "huge demand" for certain tourist destinations with "far more people going to destinations... outside of holiday periods" and travelling for more extended periods.