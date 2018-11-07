Air Astana confirms plans to launch FlyArystan

Air Astana confirmed (07-Nov-2018) plans to launch LCC FlyArystan in 1H2019, operating as a division of Air Astana. The project will be entirely self funded. The carrier will operate a classic LCC model with a fleet of A320 aircraft configured with 180 all economy class seats. The carrier will commence with a fleet of four aircraft, expanding to a fleet of at least 15 aircraft by 2022. FlyArystan will operate from multiple bases in Kazakhstan. The carrier plans to offer fares that are half of those offered by Air Astana on mostly domestic routes. The carrier is also expected to expand to regional international routes. FlyArystan's management team is drawn from Air Astana's senior local managers, with Tim Jordan to lead the team. Air Astana CEO Peter Foster said the project is a result of internal business planning and the changing local and regional airline business environment. Mr Foster added: "It will be good for the mid to long term prospects of Air Astana". [more - original PR]