Air Astana CEO cites low unit cost, growing transit traffic as drivers of 2017 performance

Air Astana confirmed (01-Feb-2018) a return to profit in 2017 following its first ever loss in 2016. Capacity grew 7%, driven by new routes to Delhi and Kiev, and increased frequencies to Bangkok, Beijing, Dubai, Istanbul, London, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Saint Petersburg, Seoul, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Urumqi and Yekaterinburg. Air Astana president and CEO Peter Foster emphasised transit traffic grew 58% and now accounts for 12% of total business. "Our comparatively low unit cost has enabled us to successfully grow this business segment by being competitive in key overseas markets, such as Russia, China, India and the EU, and smaller high growth markets such as Ukraine, Georgia and Uzbekistan", he added. [more - original PR]