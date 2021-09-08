Air Astana CEO: Alliances may need to 'adapt quite radically' to 'very different looking airlines'

Become a CAPA Member
Air Astana president and CEO Peter Foster, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, commented (08-Sep-2021) on recovery from the coronavirus crisis, stating: "Some airlines are going to emerge in pretty strong shape and a lot of airlines are going to emerge very weak". Regarding the impact on global alliances, Mr Foster said: "You're going to have a lot of very different looking airlines in any particular alliance, all with very different priorities. So I would imagine that the alliances are going to have to adapt quite radically to accommodate what are going to be, I suspect, very different airline and very different management models".

