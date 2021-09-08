8-Sep-2021 8:15 PM
Air Astana CEO: AAPA planning 'joint commitment to net zero'
Air Astana president and CEO Peter Foster, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) he expects the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) to announce a "joint commitment to net zero" carbon emissions "pretty soon". Mr Foster also noted that biofuels are "highly complicated and highly expensive" and there are no plans for refineries in Kazakhstan to start producing biofuel in any significant quantity.