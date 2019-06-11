Air Astana and Somon Air sign MoU on industry development

Air Astana and Somon Air signed (02-Jun-2019) a MoU on collaboration with the aim of strengthening the civil aviation infrastructure and air carriers in the region, following roundtable discussions. Air Astana CEO Peter Foster said: "The airlines of Central Asia face similar challenges and we have agreed on priority areas where we need to combine our efforts to bring up to date industry standards for the sustainable growth of air transport in our region". IATA director regional affairs Europe Raimonds Gruntins said: "IATA is ready to provide the necessary support to help its members developing air transport in this fast-growing region". Challenges facing the airlines of Central Asia include the application of international safety standards, support of performance based navigation to improve airspace efficiency, ratification of the Montreal Convention 1999, increase of cooperation between the signatory airlines and their respective governments, appeal to the governments to use best international practices and the implementation of global best practices by signatory airlines to facilitate and secure sustainable jet fuel supply. [more - original PR]