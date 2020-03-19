Air Astana and FlyArystan suspend most scheduled services until mid Apr-2020

Air Astana and FlyArystan announced (18-Mar-2020) plans to suspend most scheduled services until 15-Apr-2020, due to the lockdown of Almaty and Nur Sultan in response to the coronavirus outbreak. International services will operate for the return of citizens. Air Astana Group will continue to operate domestic services as long as it is possible, with the intention of returning passengers to their place of permanent residence. [more - original PR]