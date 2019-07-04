4-Jul-2019 2:20 PM
Air arrivals to Qatar up 5% in first five months of 2019
Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics reported (03-Jul-2019) the following visitor arrival statistics for the five months ended Apr-2019:
- Visitor arrivals: 922,132, +11.3% year-on-year;
- By market:
- Europe: 311,799;
- Asia Pacific: 349,611;
- Gulf Cooperation Council states: 95,714;
- Americas: 80,857;
- Other Arab countries: 66,569;
- Africa: 17,582;
- By air: 816,122, +5.2%. [more - original PR]
