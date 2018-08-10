10-Aug-2018 3:01 PM
Air arrivals to Argentina down 1% in Jul-2018, Brazil visitors down 2%
Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Census estimated (09-Aug-2018) 175,400 visitor arrivals by air in Jun-2018. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 175,400, -0.8% year-on-year;
- Brazil: 57,100, -2.2%;
- Canada and US: 19,900, +5.8%;
- Chile: 18,700, -2.9%;
- Paraguay: 4800, -10.9%;
- Bolivia: 4500, +5.7%;
- Uruguay: 4000, -24.0%;
- Rest of America: 28,100; +7.4%;
- Europe: 27,100, -4.0%;
- Rest of the world: 11,400, +2.0%. [more - original PR - Spanish]
