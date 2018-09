Air Arabia announced (25-Sep-2018) plans to launch four times weekly Sharjah-Kabul service, commencing 04-Oct-2018. The carrier stated it is seeking to meet the needs of "thousands of people traveling between Afghanistan and the UAE as well as the wider region". According to OAG, the airline previously operated the route between 2010 and 2014. The LCC will be the sole carrier on the route. [more - original PR]