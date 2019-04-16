16-Apr-2019 10:48 AM
Air Arabia takes delivery of first A321LR
CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (15-Apr-2019) Air Arabia received its first A321LR aircraft (A6-ATA, MSN 8714) as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The aircraft is leased from Air Lease Corporation and is powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines. Air Arabia is scheduled to receive five more A321LR aircraft from Air Lease Corporation in 2019. Air Arabia CEO Adel Al Ali said the new A321LR aircraft will enable the carrier to expand its service to "farther and newer destinations while remaining loyal" to its "low cost business model". [more - original PR]