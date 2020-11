Air Arabia reports USD16m operating loss in 3Q2020

Air Arabia reported (10-Nov-2020) the following financial highlights for the three months ended Sep-2020:

Revenue: AED294 million (USD80 million) , -80% year-on-year;

, -80% year-on-year; Operating profit (loss): ( AED59 million) (USD16.1 million) , compared to a profit of AED410 million (USD111.6 million) in p-c-p;

, compared to a profit of AED410 million (USD111.6 million) in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): ( AED44 million) (USD12 million), compared to a profit of AED471 million (USD128.3 million) in p-c-p;

compared to a profit of AED471 million (USD128.3 million) in p-c-p; Passengers at all hubs: 665,456, -80%; Passengers at Sharjah hub: 250,000, -90%;

Passenger load factor: 63%, -18pp;

Total assets: AED12,800 million (USD3480 million) ;

; Total liabilities: AED8717 million (USD2370 million). [ more - original PR

*Based on the average conversion rate at AED1 = USD0.27226