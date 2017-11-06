Air Arabia reports strong financials despite pressure on yield margins

Air Arabia reported (05-Nov-2017) a "strong" financial and operational performance in 2017 despite the "continuous pressure on yield margins that airlines in the region are witnessing", according to chairman Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani. The carrier's net profit increased 18% year-on-year for the first nine months of 2017, while turnover reached AED2.88 billion (USD784 million). The carrier also reported a net profit of AED376 million (USD102 million) in 3Q2017, a 27% year-on-year increase. Mr Al Thani said Air Arabia remains focused on providing customers with the "best value driven" travel while focusing on operational efficiency and cost control. [more - original PR]